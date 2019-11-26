Three to vie for spot on Cottonwood Council

COTTONWOOD — Three people will interview for a vacant position on the Cottonwood Council.

Carol Conti, Jesse Dowling and Debbie Wilden all applied for the position that opened up when Deb Althouse resigned earlier late last month. They’ll all interview with the Council in a special meeting next week, Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., in Council chambers at 826 N. Main St.

The interview process will be followed by a Council discussion, which could involve an executive session. The Council will then vote on which of the three candidates to appoint.

Althouse said in a resignation letter she would be relocating outside Yavapai County.

Conti is the owner of Northern Arizona Thermal Imaging, LLC in Cottonwood. She has almost four decades of experience in thermology, radiology and mammography.

Dowling served on the Council from 2011 to 2016 before he moved outside the city limits. He spoke briefly at a recent Council meeting, pointing out that he now lives in Cottonwood again, and has been serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Wilden was the director of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce from 2007 to 2009.

According to the chamber’s website, she runs Wilden Solutions, a consulting firm with works with “virtual assistant” software.

City Manager Ron Corbin said previously he’d like to have a replacement councilor seated by the Friday, Dec. 13 strategic planning retreat, able to get up to speed in many areas before the Council starts its annual budget talks in the early months of 2020.

One of the six Councilors who will help choose who joins the team will be Jackie Narin, who was appointed unanimously to the Council in March. She was interviewed, along with Al Hilberger, Joyce Gonzalez and Michael Cosentino, after having run for Council twice in recent years.

Althouse’s replacement must run in 2020 and win in order to retain the Council position.