What are you thankful for?

VERDE VALLEY — With Thanksgiving in mind this week, the Verde Independent asked some local leaders what each one of them is thankful for, besides their families. Here are their responses.

Ron Corbin, Cottonwood City Manager

“I am thankful for the opportunity to live and work in Cottonwood and the Verde Valley, where I am inspired by my fellow rural Arizonans to help make Cottonwood the vibrant community it is. I also want to thank my City Council and City Staff for their love of Cottonwood and their dedication to the values and principles that truly make Cottonwood the best place in the state to live.”

Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig

I’m grateful for the natural beauty that surrounds us in the Verde Valley, like the Verde River, our clean air, gorgeous night skies and vistas that captivate us all. And I’m grateful for all the people who work so hard to conserve them for our kids and grandkids.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty

I am grateful to have been able to live in Sedona for 48 years and for the opportunity to serve as mayor for the last five years. After all, it truly is the most beautiful place on earth, in so many ways. I’m also grateful for the many friends I have here in the Verde Valley and across the state.

John Martinez, Vice Mayor, Sedona

Coming from the Los Angeles area, I am thankful that my wife and I are able to live in the beautiful Verde Valley and want for nothing that we don’t have.

Russ Martin, Camp Verde Town Manager

Freedom to get up every morning with the opportunity in this country to essentially do anything anywhere and the joy of doing something here.

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell

I’m grateful for those that work diligently each day to protect the phenomenal quality of life we enjoy in our community, in Arizona, and our great republic.

Sedona City Manager Justin Clifton

I’m grateful to be able to serve the community in one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Sheri Hauser, Board Member, Camp Verde Chamber and Business Alliance

I am grateful to live in a place you can drink the water, go to any church you like and take a walk at night safely. Thank you to those who make my freedom possible.

Tom Thurman, Yavapai County Supervisor, District 2

I am very thankful to live in a country that is concerned about safety and the poor, compared to most others.

Randy Garrison, Yavapai County Supervisor, District 3

I am grateful that I get to live in the Valley that I grew up in, and I continue to be surrounded by my friends and family. I love what I do, and every day is a gift.