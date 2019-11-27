Camp Verde girls soccer earns Central Region honors

Camp Verde High girls soccer didn’t have any first team All-Central Region selections, but they were nonetheless well represented in the Central accolades overall.

Senior defender Tanna Decker and senior midfielder Jocelyn Fitzgerald made the second team for Camp Verde.

The entire first team was all players from Northland Prep or Chino Valley. Northland Prep won the state championship and Chino Valley finished second.

Freshman midfielder McKinlee Brewer, junior midfielder Bridgette Fitzgerald, senior defender Alondra Fowler, junior goalkeeper Esperanza Perez and freshman midfielder Maili Quintana were all honorable mention for Camp Verde. The Cowboys had the most honorable mention selections, followed by three for NPA and Payson and one for Page.

Decker was also second team last year and Jocelyn Fitzgerald was honorable mention in 2018.

Northland Prep’s Michael Blair and Keith Hovis won Region Coach of the Year. Alyssa Sturm from Northland Prep was Region Defensive Player of the Year, Ellie Karren of Northland Prep won Region Offensive Player of the Year and Mia Blair completed the sweep for Northland Prep taking home the Region Player of the Year award.

The Central Region sent three teams to the six-team postseason this year, even though they only have five teams compared to the other region, the East, which has six. Camp Verde made it to the play-in.