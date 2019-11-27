Cottonwood-Oak Creek takes holistic approach

COTTONWOOD -- Providing opportunities for students doesn’t mean each student requires the same exact opportunities.

That’s what Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King said about the district’s therapeutic approach for students who have experienced trauma.

“We endeavor to serve the needs of our children in a holistic, child-centered approach,” King said. “It all comes down to the individual students. That’s what matters.”

That approach, King said, ranges from academics to their social, emotional and interpersonal relationships.

Recently, Cottonwood-Oak Creek told its governing board about what the district calls “neurosequential model of therapeutics.”

“It’s difficult to measure kindness, compassion, empathy and collaboration. Yet, these skills are important skills and traits that our children need for their future success,” King said.

Model of support

This neurosequential model of therapeutics identifies, evaluates, and creates “a substantial model of support,” and coordinates a “cross-services of families, educators, and community support persons involved in the child’s education, daily activities, and mental health [and] medical care,” said Trish Alley, the district’s director of student supports.

Simply put, this neurosequential model of therapeutics — the district calls it NMT for short — is a “research-based brain science that takes a holistic view of each child,” said Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board President Eric Marcus. “It not only helps diagnose, but prescribes concrete therapies to help our children develop.”

According to Alley, the neurosequential model of therapeutics approach is for Cottonwood-Oak Creek students who experience developmental delays, behavioral issues, social-emotional issues, and other trauma-induced issues that impact the child’s ability to learn.

“Families and outside agencies that work with the child, teachers and services providers that work with the child in the school and home setting through education and service plans that can be used across the student’s daily life” also benefit from the approach, Alley said.

Consistent flow of referrals

Since September, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has completed 25 assessments in the district. According to Alley, the district has a “consistent flow of referrals coming in” from teachers, parents, focus zone counselors, as well as from Spectrum Healthcare.

Those students being referred to NMT, Alley said, have a history of trauma, such as neglect, abuse, foster care, loss of a parent to death or incarceration, or any of the ACES indicators.

Once a student has been assessed, Elaine Rankin, the district’s neurosequential modalities therapist, discusses results with the student’s teachers, parents/caregivers, Focus Zone counselors, Spectrum therapist, and anyone else in the child’s life.

Currently, the students that have been assessed in NMT are receiving interventions from their Focus Zone Counselor at school. We are looking at training our teachers on NME (Neurosequential Model of Educators) this summer.

Trauma-informed practices

According to Alley, students then receive “wrap around services through interventions that will reorganize the parts of the brain affected by trauma.”

“In many cases, the parent’s history will mirror the child’s developmental history of chaos, threat, trauma or neglect,” Alley said. “When this is the case, the program coordinator will include the parents and provide recommendations to help address their multiple needs in addition to those of their child.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek has been working diligently to provide the services needed for these students “through trauma-informed practices that include mindfulness, social-emotional curriculums, restorative practices,” Alley said.

“In clinical situations where the school is trauma-informed and the client’s teachers understand the effects of trauma, attachment disruptions, neglect and related adversities,” Alley said, “a more seamless treatment process can create therapeutic opportunities throughout the child’s life.”

