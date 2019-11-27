Letter: Two huge development proposals

Editor:

Coincidentally, two separate developers have submitted plans to build huge communities almost next to each other, close to 89A near Page Springs Road, between Cottonwood and Sedona.

Together, they could add well over 10,000 new residents to our area. Either of these would need to be rezoned in order to go forward. Both developers have submitted rezoning requests to Yavapai County.

Spring Creek Ranch is the biggest of the two proposals. It will include ‘approximately 1900 Manufactured Home (“MH”) lots, 600 Recreational Vehicle (“RV”) pads, 400 Rental Units, and a 200 Unit Assisted Living facility.

MH lots and RV pads will be similar in size and will be utilized interchangeably.’ Owners of manufactured homes would rent their land from the developer.

Villa Bellaggio is designed to include 6 artificial lakes as well as buildings up to 5 stories.

The developer submitted a request for a height variance “that would apply over the entire PAD/project.”

Although their Letter of Intent is not specific, they propose approximately 2,000 housing units in a mix of homes, condos, apartments, senior living and hotels.

Yavapai County Planning and Zoning will hold a rezoning hearing on Spring Creek Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 9:00 AM at 10 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood. By attending this meeting and sending an email to planning@yavapai.us, you can let your feelings known.

In your email, note that you’re writing about Spring Creek Ranch. Be sure to include your name and address.

Lynn Zonakis, Village of Oak Creek