Lots to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

There’s no shortage of things you can do with Thanksgiving leftovers. Growing up in my house, I looked forward to the leftover cornbread dressing.

Some folks call it stuffing. But for us, the difference between dressing and stuffing was like the difference between filet mignon and cube steak.

I’d slice a hearty slab of the cold dressing and put it in a skillet medium-hot with sizzling butter. Once the dressing was crispy brown, I would flip it to brown the other side.

In another skillet, heat up some turkey, properly soaked in gravy. When everything was finished, I’d plate the dressing, then pour the turkey and gravy over the dressing for an open-faced turkey sandwich.

Here are a few other things you can do with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey sliders

Take one of those dinner rolls, split it down the middle, and stuff it with turkey and gravy. If you want to get creative, put some cranberries in it. Sliders have become the snack food du jour, so why not turkey sliders?

Turkey pie

Ever had Shepherd’s Pie? How about a turkey shepherd’s pie? Instead of the red meat, use chunks of turkey, toss in some veggies, mix in some gravy and top with some of the leftover mashed potatoes – or leftover stuffing? It’s almost like an upside-down turkey pot pie.

Turkey tacos

Pretty much anything you would put in a taco would work in a turkey taco. Who says tacos can’t be healthy?

Grilled turkey and cheese sandwich

I you like grilled cheese but you still have turkey in the fridge, then add turkey to the sandwich of grilled decadence. You like a monte cristo sandwich, then add cranberry sauce to it.

Turkey salad

Tired of the carbs? Then how about a nice, healthy turkey salad. I prefer plain yogurt, but you can use mayonnaise. Add nuts, season to taste, then serve atop the salad of your choice.