Made in Clarkdale’s 33rd artist showcase

Staff report
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 5:13 p.m.

CLARKDALE — From Dec. 5-8, visit the 33rd Made in Clarkdale in the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located at 19 N. 9th St.

Made in Clarkdale is an artist showcase overflowing with holiday spirit this season.

All forms of painting, photography, master-built ceramics, jewelry, whimsical sculpture, hand-carved gourds, elegant dog accessories and more fill the show.

Made in Clarkdale has been in planning for the past 10 months, as folks have organized fundraising activities, sent out publicity, designed booths and recruited new members.

Made in Clarkdale features daily live music, entertainment, and artist demonstrations. Kicking off Dec. 5 with the Salt Miners from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Dec. 7, Tommy Anderson Rocks the Beatles from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and Dec. 8, the Raven Sisters play from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Clarkdale Greg and Friends will also play.

Percy Edwards, a Native American of the Colville Confederated Tribe in Washington State, will attend in his full regalia and will dance during the show.

The highlight of the show is the gala at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Local restaurateur Sylvia Bourde, Charlotte’s The Breakfast Place Cafe & Fudge, prepares the elegant small bites. Jazz pianist and jewelry maker Janice Paul and the Janice Paul Combo provides the music.

Organized art classes in ceramics, weaving and sewing for local school children are Thursday and Friday.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information and raffle sponsors, visit info@madeinclarkdale.org and Facebook.com/MadeinClarkdale.

Made in Clarkdale is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the arts, artists, and art education. Donations are welcome.

News