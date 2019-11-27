Made in Clarkdale’s 33rd artist showcase
CLARKDALE — From Dec. 5-8, visit the 33rd Made in Clarkdale in the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse, located at 19 N. 9th St.
Made in Clarkdale is an artist showcase overflowing with holiday spirit this season.
All forms of painting, photography, master-built ceramics, jewelry, whimsical sculpture, hand-carved gourds, elegant dog accessories and more fill the show.
Made in Clarkdale has been in planning for the past 10 months, as folks have organized fundraising activities, sent out publicity, designed booths and recruited new members.
Made in Clarkdale features daily live music, entertainment, and artist demonstrations. Kicking off Dec. 5 with the Salt Miners from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Dec. 7, Tommy Anderson Rocks the Beatles from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and Dec. 8, the Raven Sisters play from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Clarkdale Greg and Friends will also play.
Percy Edwards, a Native American of the Colville Confederated Tribe in Washington State, will attend in his full regalia and will dance during the show.
The highlight of the show is the gala at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Local restaurateur Sylvia Bourde, Charlotte’s The Breakfast Place Cafe & Fudge, prepares the elegant small bites. Jazz pianist and jewelry maker Janice Paul and the Janice Paul Combo provides the music.
Organized art classes in ceramics, weaving and sewing for local school children are Thursday and Friday.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information and raffle sponsors, visit info@madeinclarkdale.org and Facebook.com/MadeinClarkdale.
Made in Clarkdale is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the arts, artists, and art education. Donations are welcome.
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Warrant active for suspect on fraud and theft charges
- Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Four Verde Valley locations for free Thanksgiving meals
- Rimrock fugitive arrested
- Hidden cocaine seized during traffic stop
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: