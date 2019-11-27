Obituary: Sandra Mary Valdes-Velez ‘Angel,’ 1929-2019

Sandra Mary Valdes-Velez “Angel,” 90, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Sandra was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in New York City, N.Y., to Arturo Valdes and Frances Narvaez Valdes.

An accomplished artist she explored many mediums including watercolor, oil painting, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, poetry, and drawing.

A beautiful singer, she was a leading member of the Venetian Isles Choraleers, and a featured singer in her church choir. She belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and volunteered at the hospital gift shop.

She is survived by her husband, Jaime, of 60 years; her granddaughter, Jenne; her heartbroken daughter, Michele and son-in-law Edward of Cottonwood; and sisters, Helen Valdes and Eleanor Chevere, both of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Victor Narvaez, Roland Valdes; and sister, Edwina Rivera.

There are no services planned. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.