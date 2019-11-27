OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Sandra Mary Valdes-Velez ‘Angel,’ 1929-2019

Sandra Mary Valdes-Velez “Angel"

Sandra Mary Valdes-Velez “Angel"

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 4:21 p.m.

Sandra Mary Valdes-Velez “Angel,” 90, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Sandra was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in New York City, N.Y., to Arturo Valdes and Frances Narvaez Valdes.

An accomplished artist she explored many mediums including watercolor, oil painting, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, poetry, and drawing.

A beautiful singer, she was a leading member of the Venetian Isles Choraleers, and a featured singer in her church choir. She belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and volunteered at the hospital gift shop.

She is survived by her husband, Jaime, of 60 years; her granddaughter, Jenne; her heartbroken daughter, Michele and son-in-law Edward of Cottonwood; and sisters, Helen Valdes and Eleanor Chevere, both of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Victor Narvaez, Roland Valdes; and sister, Edwina Rivera.

There are no services planned. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mary E. Hart 1929 - 2011
Verva M. Dyment 1916 - 2008
Obituary: Claire Stary, 1927-2019
Obituary: Colleen Ann Schutte 1929-2019
Sandra Kathleen Dyment, 1940-2007

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News