Pre-Thanksgiving at Camp Verde Senior Center
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 6:25 p.m.
Each year, the Camp Verde Senior Center serves a Thanksgiving lunch the Friday before Thanksgiving.
On Nov. 22, the Camp Verde Senior Center was filled with folks dining on turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, and all the fixings.
