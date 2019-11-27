Town of Clarkdale faces lean times

CLARKDALE — Detailed, strategic planning and some potential changes have given the Clarkdale town manager some optimism.

However, like many local governments across the U.S.., the town must get through the rest of Fiscal 2020 — and, likely, Fiscal 2021 — with limited funds, and a limited number of ways to generate revenue.

Clarkdale Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka said she was pleased with the flow, ideas shared and solutions proposed during the town government’s annual strategic planning earlier this month.

She praised the City Council for being well-prepared and having read and studied documents and other material prior to the session.

“That’s really helpful,” Hlavinka said. “It makes things go so much faster when everyone is well-informed.”

Minutes from the meeting are not yet available. However, Hlavinka said, the meeting provided her and the rest of the town staff clear goals going forward.

The staff also learned much about its financial constraints.

“Clarkdale’s biggest challenge is a lack of funding to keep up with the debt-service aspects that a town needs to maintain,” Hlavinka said. “Examples include streets, infrastructure, (maintaining and repairing) buildings and staffing levels.”

Hlavinka said her role, in what is still her first year in Clarkdale, is to lead the way in finding out how town staff can assist or smooth the way for new businesses to get started in Clarkdale — and to learn about ways the town can help existing businesses become more profitable or efficient.

“My obligation is to make sure we create opportunities for more sales tax in order to keep the town and organization running in top shape,” Hlavinka said.

Hlavinka said she’s encountered unprepared government staff and leaders at times, in the past, so she appreciates not only the preparedness, but also the innovative and creative nature, of Clarkdale staff and the Council.

With the resounding defeat of Road Bond Proposition 445 a year ago by a 1,365-to-609 margin, staff and Council were forced to get more creative in funding road repair and all other expenditures.

The overall budget was cut, property and sales taxes were raised, and there are always eyes on potential new ways to find money for programs or equipment.

“The town and staff do an excellent job at looking for grants and other funding sources,” Hlavinka said.