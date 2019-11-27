Tropical island concert in Lake Montezuma

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host a benefit concert that celebrates the music of the tropical islands, the artists and the songs that celebrate the little latitudes of the Bahamas and the Caribbean regions.



Beaver Creek Adult Center is located at 4250 Zuni Way, in the Lake Montezuma town square.

The concert will highlight familiar favorites by Jimmy Buffett, plus selections by Harry Bellefonte, Zac Brown and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

The concert features a fine flock of popular local Parrot Head performers, including Kenn Trout on acoustic guitar, Rob Gibbs on guitar and harmonica, Lincoln Thomasson and Kris Baldwin alternating on bass guitar, and Paul Simons on percussion.



Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $10 at the door, with all proceeds going to benefit the operations and the activities of the Beaver Creek Adult Center.