On Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy the Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday in the Galleries.

This is a free event open to the public, giving art lovers the opportunity to meet with artists, explore Sedona’s art galleries and enjoy appetizers with drinks.

Begin your art adventures by stopping into ALT Gallery in West Sedona, at 2301 SR 89A Suite 102. Experience a space full of astounding estate art, vintage vinyl and maybe some vintage jewelry.

At each 1st Friday in the Galleries event, Alt Gallery exhibits new art.

While in West Sedona, also stop into The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa For You, at 30 Kayenta Ct. Suite 1. Aim to be inspired by the sculptures of Adryanna B. Ciera and the watercolor on canvas by Thea Giovanni. The gallery will be serving drinks and small bites.

Next it’s time to explore the art wonders within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, at 336 SR 179 in Sedona. Rowe Fine Art Gallery invites you to meet Sedona artist Liam Herbert, and see the unveiling of his latest pendant, inspired by the Chinese yin-and-yang symbol. Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located under the historic bell tower.

Take a few stairs up to Mountain Trails Gallery for their Holiday Gems and Treasures reception, featuring a variety of paintings, including jewel-like landscapes, detailed Native American and Western figurative work, miniature wildlife in oil and colored pencil, wildlife wine bottle stoppers and glass celebration bells.

Vue Gallery is a sight to see even upon entry into the interior Gallery space. With a grass-filled entryway full of wind sculptures, it will be difficult not to add one to your holiday wish list.

Also within Tlaquepaque, Honshin and friends will be hosting a night of inspiration at The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony and Radiance. Experience paintings, handcrafted jewelry and the detailed Origami works of Lou Adams.

Also featuring beautiful jewelry that would make for stunning holiday gifts, stop into Renee Taylor Gallery. Evocateur will wow you with gold cuffs detailed with beautiful designs. For diamond jewelry ask to see the works of Kim International.

Before stopping for a Sedona dining experience don’t forget to stroll through the colorful Goldenstein Gallery, 50 SR 179 in Sedona. Goldenstein Gallery will unveil Rachel Tucker’s new series of botanical paintings “Herbal Remedies.” Each small and delightful painting features healing herbs or flowers and reminds the viewer of Mother Nature’s healing abundance.

For more information on Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries, or to learn more about individual art gallery receptions in December, visit: SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.