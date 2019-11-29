The Sedona International Film Festival presents The Aeronauts,” Dec. 6-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. SR 89A, West Sedona.

“The Aeronauts” stars Academy Award-winner Eddie Redmayne and Academy Award-nominee Felicity Jones.

In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history.

While breaking records and furthering scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair discover things about themselves and each other that helps them find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.

Jones is best known for her Academy Award, BAFTA, SAG and Golden Globe-nominated starring role opposite Eddie Redmayne in James Marsh’s “The Theory of Everything”. Most recently, Jones starred as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in biopic “On the Basis of Sex”, directed by Mimi Leder from a Daniel Stiepleman script.

Redmayne is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the world-famous physicist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything”.

For his astonishing performance Redmayne won the Oscar for Best Actor as well as Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA awards in the same category.

In 2015 he co-starred alongside Alicia Vikander in Tom Hooper’s “The Danish Girl”, for which he earned Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations.

Additionally, he recently starred in “Fantastical Beasts and Where to Find Them” and its sequel, “Fantastical Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

“The Aeronauts” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 6-12. Show times are 4 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 12, and 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.