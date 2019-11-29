‘Beauty in Everything’ at Goldenstein Gallery

In the Navajo tradition, the “beauty way path” recognizes that beauty exists within us and around us as the light reflects through a rainbow. It is a way of honoring our connection to each other.



This year, Goldenstein Gallery honors this connection in their December show “Beauty in Everything.”

This exhibit features inspirational and finely handcrafted items, among them are exotic wood treasure boxes and distinctive jewelry pieces, artistically designed and lovingly made to make the wearer feel special.



The public is invited to Goldenstein Gallery, 150 SR 179, Sedona, for a festive reception on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Works featured include “Kaleidoscopes,” by Steve Failows, Tiffany-like hand-cut agate lamps by Jim Pape, exotic wood jewelry boxes by Judd Lotts, exquisite silk scarves by Jacqui Jackson, and small paintings by Patricia Griffin, Ben Wright, Marilyn Bos, Rachel Tucker, Rafe Terry, Ray Tigerman, and Jourdan Dern, as well as pens and corkscrew bottle-stoppers for the connoisseur by Chuck Hansen and bronze stocking stuffers by celebrated sculptors James Muir, David Phelps, Syri Hall, Reagan Word and Upton Ethelbah.

There will also be a special jewelry trunk show and Artists in Residence in the Artists Cottage at L’Auberge de Sedona from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 7-8 featuring Dorit Herlinger and Shey Khandro, vintage Native American jewelry and jewelry pieces by diverse gallery artists.

New for the season at Goldenstein Gallery is a special collection, “Gallery Treasures,” that have been personally selected by owner Linda Goldenstein. A native Arizonan, this collection includes Adele Nampeyo pottery, Zuni fetishes and one-of-a-kind estate quality Native American silver and turquoise jewelry.

There will also be an array of artistic jewelry in the Gallery and at L’Auberge by Dorit Herlinger, Dee Winkelstern, Reagan Word, Mary Fisher, Todd Stallkamp and Fredda Psaltis.

Mary Fisher is known for her exceptional designs and distinctive crocheted jewelry in the acclaimed Abataka collection, designed by Mary Fisher and made by women in Africa. They earn money for the pieces they create and learn skills to create their own pieces. Fisher has long been a voice in global AIDS activism and created this project for HIV-affected woman to help provide a livelihood for themselves and their children.

The sights and sounds of the Arizona desert life and the holy city of Jerusalem, influence Dorit Herlinger’s elegant art jewelry and Judaica. Dorit, 12th generation born in Jerusalem, uses sterling silver, eighteen-karat gold, and a variety of vibrant mixed media including glass.

Guests are invited to ring in the holiday cheer on Cheston Trammel’s new healing bells series created from reclaimed metal with healing crystals such as Quartz and Rose Quartz.

For more information on artists, artwork, Changing Exhibits at L’Auberge and Artists in Residence visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765.