Bingo, so much more at Main Stage

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Main Stage’s own “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” AKA “Not Yo Grandma’s Bingo” will celebrate its 4th anniversary with a big celebration.



Since December 2015, the bingo night has become a local phenomenon with its large crowds, fun beyond just a regular game night and it’s thousands upon thousands of dollars donated to the local community from the players.



A charity of the month is chosen and 10% of the winning pots plus additional funds are donated by the bingo players to help individuals, families and non-profits. The 4th anniversary party will include the regular bingo games along with give-a-ways, drink specials and more.



Play starts at 7 p.m. for anyone 21 and older.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Main Stage presents Electric Winter with ill.Ego & Friends starting at 9 p.m. Verde Valley’s favorite DJ, ill.Ego, is gathering a few friends for a night of electronic music and dancing.

Joining ill.Ego will be DJ Jes, Nick J and the newest kid on the block, DJ Carmen Rae. DJ ill.Ego always brings the party, so expect this to be an electric night of sound and music. There is no cover for this 21 and older event.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Main Stage presents a night of comedy followed by a special edition of Saturday night karaoke following the show. Flagstaff’s Jester Comedy will be bringing three nationally known comedians for a night of fun and laughter to the Verde Valley.



Show host JC Anderson, started his entertainment career in the late ‘90s as a comedy writer and a host for an Arizona cable TV show called Local Idiots. He also performed as a stunt man for low budget movies, attempted to play bass in a traveling band and was hit with chairs and thrown through tables as a professional wrestler.

Featured comedian Jon Carden hails from the southern lands of ‘Murica. He is a veteran of the Army, parenthood, and the trailer-park. He was the winner of the Pacific Cannabis Comedy Cup (2015) and is a regular feature at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy.



Headliner and super funny guy Big Irish Jay Hollingsworth is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Hollingsworth set out to the east coast and honed his craft on the stages of Boston, Massachusetts. His charmingly brutal style has earned him first place in the March Comedy Madness Competition, The Best of Boston and he was a finalist in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition. The show starts at 7 p.m. with karaoke following directly after. Cover is $10 for the show only. Come early for a good seat and some food from Bombaz Grill. This is a 21 and older event.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. There will be no dance classes for the month of December, but will resume after the first of the year. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage, 1 S. Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m., closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.