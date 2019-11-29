‘In the Christmas Mood’ at Sedona Performing Arts Center

Ring in the holidays and celebrate the sounds of the season with “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular” on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, located at Sedona Red Rock High School at 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road.

This special celebration is presented by the Sedona International Film Festival and is a show that’s quickly becoming a holiday tradition for audiences! Get in the spirit of the season with “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular.” The evening is filled with singing, dancing, comedy, a six-piece band, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classic Andy Williams and Bing Crosby Christmas specials.

“In the Christmas Mood” features timeless treasures such as Sleigh Ride, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, The Christmas Song, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, and many more — including new songs that’ll make your season merry and bright.

This fast-paced, fun-filled, and family-friendly show will leave you full of holiday spirit.

The outstanding cast of singers includes Crystal Stark, Brian Levario, Katherine Byrnes and Tyler Wright.

Crystal Stark is a dynamic performer who range, versatility, and stage presence make her an indomitable force of nature.

An American Idol semi-finalist from Season 2, Stark eventually toured as a back-up singer with that season’s runner up, Katherine McPhee.

Since returning to Tucson, she has made a name for herself as a leading lady in several staged concert productions, including To Ella with Love, First Ladies of Song, Hot Stuff: A Tribute to the Music of Donna Summer and the forthcoming Whitney Houston: The Evolution of an Icon.

Brian Levario was born and raised in Tucson and now calls the Big Apple his home. A true triple threat, Levario made his Broadway debut in 2017 in the show Children of Eden.

That year, he also played Snoopy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. In both 2018 and 2019 Levario earned praise for this portrayal of Emcee in Cabaret at Players Guild in Leonia, New Jersey and Gallery Players in Brooklyn, New York.

Broadway World also recognized him for his lead role in The Bridges of Madison County, and he was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Old Library Theatre’s version of Side Show.

International award-winning vocalist Katherine Byrnes is the full package, singing jazz, musical theatre, blues, pop, blues, rock, and classical genres.

In addition to her role as assistant producer of Tucson’s Gaslight Theatre and producer, arranger and choreographer of original shows at The Gaslight Music Hall, Byrnes fronts the indie-folk band Sweet Ghosts and regularly stars in shows paying tribute to luminaries such as Barbra Streisand, Janis Joplin, and Carole King.

Byrnes sings regularly as a solo artist and featured performer with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Tucson Pops Orchestra.

Tyler Wright works as a web developer by day, but is a steady fixture on Tucson stages. He studied musical theatre at Brigham Young University for three years before pursuing and graduating with a degree in computer science.

Wright’s list of theatre credits is extensive, including Title of Show, Gutenberg! The Musical, Godspell, Triumph of Love, Les Miserables, the Story of My Life, and the World Goes ‘Round.

In early 2020, he is headlining a new Khris Dodge Entertainment show, Broadway, Baby! and is starring in The Hot Mikado with the Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company.

Tickets for “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular” are $20 general admission; $10 for students and children.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.