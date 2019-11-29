Holiday affair book signing at Literate Lizard

From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, the Literate Lizard Bookstore, 1575 W. SR 89 in Sedona, will host a holiday affair author launch with readings and book signings for three local authors with new works.

Meet authors Laurie Cameron, Anne Khoury, and Charmayne Samuelson, as they each give a short reading and then sign books for you. Pick up first edition, autographed books as unique gifts just in time for the holiday season. Wine, cheese and cookies will be served.

The authors will each do a short reading from their works. For early shoppers, The Literate Lizard has the authors’ books for sale now. The authors are charter members of Sedona Pen and Brush, a local group of writers, and you can find them on Facebook/SedonaPenAndBrush.

Laurie Cameron is the author of suspense thrillers including “The Rise of Eagles” and “De Leon’s Ring,” and two ex-patriot travel memoirs of Africa (all authored under the pen name of Eliza McCullen) and three middle grade mysteries, co-authored with her niece, including “The Ghost at Old Oak Way” and “The Ghost at Judy Creek Station.” For more information, visit.elizamccullen.com and acornmysteries.com.

Anne Khoury’s new release is “Messages From The Menagerie.” Illustrated and written to capture a young mind, the menagerie include heartwarming, funny and tragic animals that teach us about love, loss and death, and how to live on this earth in community and compassion.

The main character in the book is a fawn named Taiji, who represents our connection to the single Source and infinite potential, the oneness before duality. Her website is messagesfromthemenagerie.com.

Charmayne Samuelson’s newest releases are “How to Imagine Yourself Happy,” a three part course in mindful superconscious meditation, mindful self-hypnosis, and mindful living; and also, as co-author with her husband, Jon Samuelson, a new collector’s edition coffee table photography book, “Wild Mustangs of the Onaqui Mountains.”

Samuelson is a Certified Master Hypnotherapist (CMHT) in Sedona and Cottonwood, and also enjoys writing and photography. For more information, visit dynamichypno.com.