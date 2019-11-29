Keith Greeninger plays Old Town Center

Join Old Town Center for the Arts for a special evening with singer songwriter Keith Greeninger on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Old Town Center for the Arts is at 633 N. 5th St. in Cottonwood.

Greeninger paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images, deep engaging guitar rhythms and husky, heart wrenching vocals.



Greeninger’s masterfully crafter tunes and powerful presence have earned him the top songwriting awards at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the Kerrville Folk Festival and the Napa Valley Folk Festival.

Greeninger records and personal appearances have garnered him a legion of devoted fans, and the respect, admiration and appreciation of music critics far and wide. As a solo artist, and as a founding member of the renowned trio City Folk he has toured the national Folk and Americana circuit extensively for the last two and a half decades.

Greeninger has performed at legendary venues, appeared on countless national radio shows, and shared stages with some of the country’s best-known artists including Crosby, Stills and Nash, Bruce Cockburn, John Hiatt, Michael Franti, Jessie Winchester, JJ Cale, Los Lobos, and many more.

What Greeninger brings to music, and life for that matter, is authenticity. As a result there are no barriers between Keith, his music and his audience. This bond stems from Keith’s underlying philosophy that music is first and foremost a gift and a medicine to take part in together.

On his most recent CD Soul Connection Keith worked with some incredible musicians and musical heroes such as legendary keyboardist Bill Payne, well known for his groundbreaking work with Little Feat, Jackson Browne, Bob Seger, Emmylou Harris and James Taylor to name just a few.

Making up the rhythm section for eight of the 11 tracks are Hutch Hutchinson and Ricky Fataar from the Bonnie Raitt Band. Hutchinson and Fataar have been performing with Bonnie, both live and on her albums, for the last 25 years.

Rounding out the electric guitar and slide is Grammy award winner Randy Ray Mitchell. Known for his work with Warren Zevon, Mitchell’s slide playing was a major part of Keith’s last CD Glorious Peasant. The recording also features stellar performances from longtime friends and collaborators Dayan Kai, Jim Norris, John R. Burr, Barry Phillips, Jill Knight and Tammi Brown.

With nothing more than a guitar in hand and a song with a story to tell, Keith completely captivates his audiences. Keith Greeninger is that rare performer for whom people lean forward in their seats, absorbing every note and every word.

They just don’t come any more authentic, or humble for that matter. Page Springs Cellars will sponsor a special wine tasting at 6 p.m. prior to the concert.

Tickets for this special evening with Keith Greeninger, and the wine tasting are $20 in advance, $22 at the door and $25 for priority tickets (first three rows) Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com.

Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. For upcoming events, visit oldtowncenter.org. For more information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.