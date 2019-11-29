Members Holiday Show at Jerome Artists’ Co-Op

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery kicks off the holiday season with its annual Members Holiday Show.

Kicking off the holiday season, mixed media artist Marjorie Claus associates red as a fun, outgoing, lively color.

Therefore, it is aptly used in her new abstract horse “Red,” where she strives to capture movement and essence in favor of precise rendering of her subject.

Photographer Mark Foltz finds inspiration anywhere he goes. In the case of “Road Trip Memories,” the old car door reminded him of when he was a kid in the back seat of the old Desoto.

In “Evening Lull,” Foltz enjoys the time between the day tourists and the evening bar scene.

Magic is a part of any holiday season, and V. Norton brings this subject to life in her new mask entitled, “Magic Spirit.” This creation is part of the new, evolving round shape with horsehair that she has been working with recently.

Standing about 12 inches tall, what makes this mask unique is that there are feathers as well as the horsehair and shell beads as decorative elements.

Norton has travelled to Mexico, North and South America, Europe and Africa.

Mosaic artist, Janet Farwell, has a variety of offerings at the holiday show. Her work includes colorful ornaments, trinket boxes, and mosaic pictures featuring whimsical children.

One of her pieces, “Christmas Cookies” is sure to bring memories to mind, and her “Holiday Ornaments” capture both winter and holiday childhood memories that we all may have in common.



There will be a reception for the artists on Jerome’s First Saturday art walk at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery at 502 Main Street in Jerome from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Refreshments will be served. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Email info@jeromecoop.com, call 928-639-4276 or visit jeromecoop.com for more information.