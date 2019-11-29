Sahnas Brothers Quartet to play Phillip England Center

The Sahnas Brothers Quartet will play a matinee concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Rd., Camp Verde.

This concert, hosted by the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, will be held in support of the Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family program to provide holiday presents to children in need.

Beautifully blending the sounds and rhythms of their native Greek culture, the Desert Southwest, and the warm inviting romance of the Spanish guitar, The Sahnas Brothers, Thano and Demitri, have created a magical and intimate Mediterranean style. Their live performance blends dynamic musicianship with stories and a little comedy.

For this show they will present a variety of Holiday music. Many of Sahnas’ fans may wonder how two Greek brothers who grew up playing traditional Greek instruments developed such an affinity for Spanish music. For Thano and Demitri their mission is simple, play music that touches the heart and perform it with passion.

Joining the group on violin will be violinist Suzanne Lansford and percussionist Joe Garcia.

As we approach the Christmas season, many families are in need of assistance. The Foundation is asking families and businesses to join us in helping the Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-A-Family program by providing a toy or gift certificate (Wal-Mart) for children between the ages of 4 through 15. Children over 13 appreciate gift cards rather than a toy. Donations can be brought to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center through Dec. 9 or to the Dec. 8 concert.

For nearly 30 years, the Kiwanis Adopt-A-Family program has helped families share in the joys and blessings of the Christmas season. They have helped more than 112 families in 2018 and about 300 children. As with many such projects, Adopt-A-Family is supported by a wide range of community donors, individuals, clubs, organizations, businesses, churches, and students in the schools. All are needed and appreciated.

The Adopt-A-Family program is a 501(C) (3) operation, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde and supported by the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a non-profit performing arts organization. Its mission is to support the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in presenting a rich array of culturally diverse arts programming for North Central Arizona in order to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, residents and patrons of all ages, while providing leadership and support to advance cultural and performing arts and nourish appreciation for various art forms in the community.

For additional information on the Foundation visit the website at pecpaf.com.