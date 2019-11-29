The Sedona International Film Festival will show the new film “Frankie” Dec. 6-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

“Frankie” features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast including Isabelle Huppert, Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear and more.

Unfolding over the course of a late summer’s day in the fabled resort town of Sintra, Portugal, “Frankie” follows three generations who have gathered for a vacation organized by the family matriarch, Isabelle Huppert.

In this fairy tale setting, husbands and wives, parents and children, friends and lovers, stirred by their romantic impulses — discover the cracks between them, as well as unexpected depth of feeling.

Show times for “Frankie” are 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and Dec. 8; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 9-11.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.