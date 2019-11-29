This week at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is a wine and beer bar and wine shop with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W. SR 89A in West Sedona, Vino Di Sedona has the following music scheduled this week.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit VinoDiSedona.com or call 928-554-4682.

D.L. Harrison

7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4

2016 Prescott Idol winner and 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge Winner D.L. Harrison is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy, yet relaxing, rock and blues show.

Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice

6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

Dan Rice hosts Vino’s Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Robin Bryer

3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Robin Bryer is the owner of Out of Africa’s Predator Zip Line. He’s also an up-and-coming musician who plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon.

Beatles Night by Tommy “Rocks” Anderson

7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians, Tommy “Rocks” Anderson. Anderson is an acoustic rock musician who has performed thousands of shows throughout America.

Saturday Wine Tasting w/ music by The Gaelic Dogs

7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Bill Barns, Lou Moretti and Larry Perkins are the Gaelic Dogs, they play classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O.

Rick Busbea

7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Enjoy a fun night with Rick Busbea and his live jukebox. Busbea is a must-see Sedona musician who provides a lively and upbeat show. Busbea plays some originals, but his passion is cover songs that take his audience down memory lane.

Yarrow

6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

It’s Sunday Funday with folk and Americana music by Yarrow. Yarrow was formed in 2011 when Patty and Tom Hoisch and Patricia Fonseca, shared a desire to push the boundaries of the familiar.

Christina & Gene

6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9

Christina & Gene recently came off a successful month long tour in UK/Europe. Both artists are also part of the longest running cover band residency in Los Angeles, with the Saddle Ranch Fiddlers in West Hollywood.