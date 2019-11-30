Adopt-a-Grandparent program in eighth year

COTTONWOOD – Angels Care Home Health will hold its annual Adopt-a-Grandparent program this year from Dec. 2 until Dec. 19.

Anyone who would like to adopt a grandparent, meaning buy a gift or gifts for Christmas, can pick a senior’s name tag off Christmas trees at four Verde Valley locations.

Trees are at Walgreens and Ace Hardware in Cottonwood, Camp Verde Walgreens, Ace Hardware in the Village of Oak Creek, and Builders FirstSource in Sedona.

The senior name tags on each tree gives their name and what they would like for Christmas. Purchase one item or more and attach the tag to the gift, either wrapped or in a gift bag. Angels Care will even do the wrapping, if you prefer.

By Dec. 19, drop off gifts at one of four locations: Angels Care Home Health in Co0ttonwood, Haven of Camp Verde, HillTop Deli in Sedona, or Haven of Sedona. Or call one of the Angels Care Home Health elves at 928-649-8890 if you need someone to pick up the gift.

The Adopt-a-Grandparent program began in 2012 as a result of a follow-up call Lynn made to a 90-year-old discharged patient.

“He was alone for the holidays, and had no friends or family any longer,” Lynn said. “I spoke with my staff after this call and we began collecting names of the same types of seniors. At this time we didn’t have trees but our referring doctors and doctors’ office staff adopted the seniors we had names for. The next year the tags on the trees came to life.”

Last year, 186 seniors were adopted in Angels Care’s Adopt-a-Grandparent program. This year, the organization would like to see 300 Verde Valley grandparents be adopted this year, said Connie Lynn, lead administrator for Angels Care Home Health.

“We get names from doctors’ offices, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, former patient and by plain old word of mouth,” Lynn said. “Last year within a couple of hours of putting up a tree at Ace Hardware, the tree had all its names plucked.”

According to Lynn, there are several senior citizens Verde Valley-wide who do not have the love and support of family. In fact, some also struggle to make ends meet.

“Even if 300 are adopted this year, it’s probably a very small dent,” Lynn said.

For more information, visit angelscarehealth.com.

Pick a senior citizen’s name tag off of a Christmas tree at one

of the following locations:

*Walgreens, Cottonwood, 550 S. Main St.

*Walgreens, 475 W. Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde

*Ace Hardware, Cottonwood, 545 S. 12th St.

*Ace Hardware, 6085 HWY 179, Village of Oak Creek

*Builders FirstSource, 2385 SR 89A, Sedona

Drop off gifts at one of the following locations:

*Angels Care Home Health, 301 S. Willard St, Cottonwood

*Haven of Camp Verde, 86 W. Salt Mine Road, Camp Verde

*HillTop Deli, 2655 W. SR 89A, Sedona

*Haven of Sedona, 505 Jacks Canyon Road, Village of Oak Creek