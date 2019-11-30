OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Afterschool activities, sports help students build ‘greater vision’

Darry Naus, a first grade student at Oak Creek School, shows off his mathematics scores during the school’s homework club meeting. Naus is one of the district’s students who this year has participated in Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s extracurricular programming. Photo courtesy of Steve King

Darry Naus, a first grade student at Oak Creek School, shows off his mathematics scores during the school’s homework club meeting. Naus is one of the district’s students who this year has participated in Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s extracurricular programming. Photo courtesy of Steve King

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 12:14 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Since Cottonwood-Oak Creek realigned itself two years ago as a district with four schools, all K-8, afterschool programs both athletic and otherwise have greatly expanded.

That’s what District Superintendent Steve King said, as he prepared for the district governing board’s Dec. 3 meeting, to be held at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

During Tuesday’s study session, the district’s principals will update the school board on those extracurricular programs.

The purpose of the after school programming, King said, is to “keep kids engaged in some sort of positive activity.”

“Children doing positive things after school are more engaged in their classes, find greater purpose and meaning, and they build a greater vision for themselves,” King said.

For the 2016-2017 school year, 667 of the district’s students participated in afterschool activities, another 296 participated in after school sports.

After the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, 328 students have already participated in afterschool sports, another 414 have participated in extracurricular classes, for a total of 742 students so far this year.

Although not all students are able to afford the uniforms for team sports, King said that the district makes accommodations – adjustments “based on financial needs.”

“We also use tax credit dollars and community donations,” King said.

“Our dream is to have every student participate in an afterschool program to develop their talents and skills,” King said.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for its study session, then will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m.

A copy of the agendas can be found at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek website, cocsd.us.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent says he is ‘pleased’ with first month of school realignment
Superintendent evaluation on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda
K-8 x 4 = Cottonwood-Oak Creek
What’s next for Cottonwood-Oak Creek school realignment?
Cottonwood-Oak Creek board sets boundaries for realigned schools

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News