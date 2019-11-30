Afterschool activities, sports help students build ‘greater vision’

COTTONWOOD – Since Cottonwood-Oak Creek realigned itself two years ago as a district with four schools, all K-8, afterschool programs both athletic and otherwise have greatly expanded.

That’s what District Superintendent Steve King said, as he prepared for the district governing board’s Dec. 3 meeting, to be held at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

During Tuesday’s study session, the district’s principals will update the school board on those extracurricular programs.

The purpose of the after school programming, King said, is to “keep kids engaged in some sort of positive activity.”

“Children doing positive things after school are more engaged in their classes, find greater purpose and meaning, and they build a greater vision for themselves,” King said.

For the 2016-2017 school year, 667 of the district’s students participated in afterschool activities, another 296 participated in after school sports.

After the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, 328 students have already participated in afterschool sports, another 414 have participated in extracurricular classes, for a total of 742 students so far this year.

Although not all students are able to afford the uniforms for team sports, King said that the district makes accommodations – adjustments “based on financial needs.”

“We also use tax credit dollars and community donations,” King said.

“Our dream is to have every student participate in an afterschool program to develop their talents and skills,” King said.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for its study session, then will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m.

A copy of the agendas can be found at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek website, cocsd.us.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

