Five things to know about Christmas in Camp Verde
Here are five things to know about upcoming Christmas events in the Camp Verde area.
Fort Verde State Historic Park is located at 125 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Call 928-567-3275 for more information.
Camp Verde Community Center Gym is located at the corner of Hollamon and Main streets at 51 E. Hollamon St. Call 928-554-0828 for information.
ONE
Victorian ornament making workshop and Victorian tea at Fort Verde State Historic Park
Dec. 7, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Called a "tussie mussie" in the 1700s, it was sometimes used to hold herbs and flowers.
This unique decorative will be the subject of Fort Verde’s Dec. 7 Victorian ornament making workshop. A Victorian tea will also kick off Fort Verde’s Victorian Christmas.
The workshop is free, but donations are accepted to cover the cost of the workshop.
TWO
Christmas at Fort Verde, with Victorian decorations on display
Dec. 7 through Jan. 4
Fort Verde will be decorated for the holidays as a reminder of how soldiers and families celebrated Christmas.
Walk along Officers’ Row as fireplace mantels and Christmas trees will be adorned with timeless decorations, while wreaths and garland also help create a festive environment.
THREE
Candlelight tours of Fort Verde
Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Fort Verde will host candlelight tours with reenactors dressed in period attire. Take a candlelight tour of the Officers’ Row decked in Victorian-style decorations.
Admission fees to the park apply for all activities and events. Adults, $7 each; ages 7-13, $4; ages 6 and younger are free.
FOUR
Christmas Craft Bazaar
Camp Verde Community Center Gym
Dec. 14, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
With more than 40 vendors from the Verde Valley and from afar, the Christmas Craft Bazaar is an annual event in Camp Verde.
As always, there will be a large selection of Christmas decorations and unique handmade gifts for family and friends.
FIVE
Christmas Parade of Lights down Main Street of Camp Verde
Dec. 14, 6 p.m.
Floats will be decorated with plenty of lights for the annual Parade of Lights to make a bright spectacle.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at the parade’s back end, then will pose for photographs inside the Community Center Gym following the parade
