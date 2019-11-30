‘Give to the Givers’ Dec. 1 at Main Stage

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at Main Stage, the 501 (C) (3) Sisterhood Connection Foundation will hold a special Musical Holiday Mystery Show called “Merry Mayhem” to raise money for a young autistic boy living in the Verde Valley in need of a service dog.

Actor Entertainers Dev Ross, Brad Roberts and Tom & Shondra present “Merry Mayhem,” a musical fun event sure to entertain guests with this ‘who dunnit?’ mystery theatre as well as get their holiday festivities underway with loads of holiday favorites and sing alongs.

TV show star Merry Mistletoe, (aka Shondra Jepperson) is about to host her 100th Holiday Show Extravaganza until all the entertainers she’s booked suddenly quit to go work for Santa, and she’s left with no one to entertain but a gangster elf named Bubba, (Tom Jepperson), and her show’s debauched Producer, JJ Jingle, (Brad Roberts.)

Things get worse when someone dies and Detective Dandy Dick, (Dev Ross) enters the fray. But since this is showbiz, the show must go on, even if there’s a dead body and everyone is suspect.

“In gratitude to be recognized as a worthy organization to have a show produced just for the Sisterhood Connection Foundation is humbling and a true honor,” said Sisterhood Foundation founder Cindi Kerber Battisti. “Through the generosity of the troupe the Sisterhood Connection Foundation will be able to reach out to more in need. We are forever grateful to Tom and Shondra Jepperson, Brad Roberts and Dev Ross-Reynolds as a partnership of our vision to be community strong.”

While guests fit together clues during the evening’s breakout scenes and holiday sing-alongs, they will also enjoy light appetizers, delicious sweets and a silent auction of the best local wines.

Admission is $15 per person. Purchase tickets at Main Stage, located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood or pay pal at sisterhoodconnectionfoundation.org.

For more information contact Main Stage at 928-202-3460 or Cindi Kerber Battisti at cindib52@gmail.com.