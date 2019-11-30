OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Holiday sales brisk in Cottonwood

J.C. Penney employee Tambalyn Campbell packs up customer Amyah Lee of Cottonwood during a Friday, Nov. 29 sale at the store in Cottonwood where shoppers were lined up for deals. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

J.C. Penney employee Tambalyn Campbell packs up customer Amyah Lee of Cottonwood during a Friday, Nov. 29 sale at the store in Cottonwood where shoppers were lined up for deals. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 12:08 p.m.

J.C. Penney employee Tambalyn Campbell packs up customer Amyah Lee of Cottonwood during a Friday, Nov. 29 sale at the store in Cottonwood where shoppers were lined up for deals.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

IS THANKSGIVING THE NEW BLACK FRIDAY?
J.C. Penney celebrates 100 years<br><i>Jerome shares long history with retail chain</i>
Black Friday looms large
Black Friday: Cottonwood mom and pops offer big box deals
Holiday spending expected to rise $25 billion this year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News