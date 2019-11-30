Latex Johnny Saturday night at Cornville’s Old Corral
CORNVILLE – Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, The Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, The Old Corral delivers.
Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m.
But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.
Saturday night is reserved for dance band entertainment. Genres vary weekly, but one theme remains – great dance music. On Nov. 30, Latex Johnny returns to The Old Corral, having earned a spot in the regular rotation by popular demand.
Well known now to venues around the Verde Valley, Latex Johnny formed about a year ago with bassist Art Gecko pulling together with vocalist Mark Lucherini on guitar and singing drummer Danny Dubose, to form a band dedicated to playing in a style that first and foremost inspires them.
Influences range from early 60's Garage bands like the Sonics, to blues legends like Delbert McClinton, to AC/DC, and Van Halen. The result is a great blend of classic rock, rhythm and blues and funk, with original works finding their way into the playlist.
Latex Johnny’s past appearances have been a hit with patrons especially appreciative of the bands upbeat and energetic performances.
The Old Corral is located at 11375 E. Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.
