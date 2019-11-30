Meetings slated for development projects

VERDE VALLEY — Two large-scale planned developments are set to community input meetings in the weeks ahead.

Friday, Dec. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at least one representative of the Borowsky family will host an on-site meeting at Spring Creek Ranch. Lisa Borowsky said the purpose of the meeting will be to present details related to the family’s zone map change proposal for a multi-use planned area development, answer questions and gather input.

Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., a meeting will be held at Beaver Creek School regarding the proposed Primrose project.

The Borowsky propose using a 282-acre site, which they’ve owned for about 15 year, for a development that includes residential housing, recreational vehicle spaces and assisted living, and has direct access to State Route 89A via Spring Creek Ranch Road.

The Spring Valley Ranch proposal includes 1,850 manufactured home lots, 550 RV pads, 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted living facility.

Friday’s meeting will take place in a tent at Spring Creek Ranch, accessed by taking State Route 89A to Spring Creek Ranch Road, veering to the right and entering the gate at a circle, and heading along that road to the tent, which will be on the left.

Another recent zoning change request is for a planned area development called “Villa Bellagio,” on property located near Spring Creek Ranch. To the Verde News’ knowledge, no public input meetings have been scheduled for that change request.

The Primrose meeting is taking place, partly, because there have been significant changes to the proposed development, according Leah Brock of the Yavapai County Planning Department. The original proposal included the addition of more than 300 new residential units in Rimrock, with everything from single-family homes to an apartment complex, and led to negative feedback and apprehension about resources and infrastructure at a pair of public meetings held this summer.

The public input meetings are precursors to hearings before the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission, which votes on whether to recommend approval or disapproval to the County Board of Supervisors, who has the final say on approval.