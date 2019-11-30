OFFERS
Sat, Nov. 30
Military Park could reach another milestone Tuesday

nearly five years in the making, the Verde Valley Military Service Park is on the agenda for possible handing over to the City of Cottonwood as the operator. It’s been under the watchful eyes of the Verde Valley Military Service Park Committee, which has been working on the project long before the 2016 Veterans Day official opening, shown here. VVN/Vyto Starinskas file photo

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 3:39 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — There’s only one more monument to be completed by the Verde Valley Military Service Park Committee.

That’s why the park is on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular Cottonwood Council meeting, where it’s proposed the city take over operation of the park. The tribute park sits on the east edge of Garrison Park, located behind the County Administration Center at Mingus Avenue and Sixth Street, and is accessed off of Brian Mickelson Drive.

The military park was constructed without city dollars, with the Verde Valley Military Service Park Committee

Collecting about $500,000 in donations. It’s taken almost five years for the park to come together.

In April 2015, the committee requested use of about a half-acre area of Garrison Park to launch a design-construction project representing and honoring military veterans throughout Cottonwood and the Verde Valley. A July 2015 groundbreaking ceremony was followed by many types of fundrasiers.

The Committee will be presenting Tuesday to the Council with a nearly completed product; only the USO Monument Pod needs final construction.

The Committee will be working on this final area over the next three to five months in hopes of unveiling this detailed design work.

A large open entry area with five military service branch monuments containing nearly 400 inscriptions; a five point blue star with the American flag on a 70-foot pole, along with five 30-foot poles for the five military branch flags to wave.

Centering in the park area is a life sized bronze statue of a Military Service dog which represents the guardian over the park. Bronze artwork features the Battlefield Cross, which is placed in position to honor all American war heroes who died in battle throughout all the wars; the new “Rosie the Riveter” monument pod, along with the POW/MIA flag monument area, also has marble benches dedicated to those who were imprisoned or missing in action with ties to the Verde Valley.

A separate bench is dedicated to Capt. John McCain III, the Navy pilot who was a POW during the Vietnam War, recognizing the longtime senator and 2008 presidential candidate who passed away at his Sedona home last year.

After the completion of the ISO monument, two additional round concrete monument pads are available for future projects involving military or veteran purposes. The agenda packet mentions a possible Military Order of Purple Heart monument to fill one of the pads.

The city purchased and installed three security cameras out of its Fiscal 2019 budget.

