OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Shelly Dean Tadlock, 1962-2019

Shelly Dean Tadlock, 1962-2019

Shelly Dean Tadlock, 1962-2019

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 10:40 a.m.

Shelly Dean Tadlock was born on March 11, 1962 in Glendale, Ariz. She spent most of her life growing up in San Bernardino, Calif., participating in Special Olympics, and filling her home and family with loving laughter. She was a bridge that joined two families.

Her later years were spent as a resident of Cottonwood, Ariz. where she resided with her aunt and uncle, Kay and Barbara Connolly, and their children after the passing of her mother, Crystal Lindblad, in 2001.

She instantly became “family” to the Connollys and to each of their kids and grandkids. Shelly’s final home was with “YES the ARC” here in Cottonwood, where she flourished in their tender care.

Shelly will be remembered for her love of music and dancing, for her silly terms of endearment, known as “Shelly-isms,” to those whom were blessed enough to be called her family and friends.

Her joy and sparkle will live on in our hearts. Shelly is survived by one brother, Samuel Tadlock Jr.; and two sisters, Jacque Kidwell, and Shami Khan.

She is also survived by her cousin, best friend and legal guardian, Carrie Reay.

In lieu of flowers, please, consider making a donation in Shelly’s memory to “Yes the Arc” program for adults with developmental disabilities, or give flowers to bridge a broken family, friendship, or heart…that’s what Shelly would have liked.

Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Kay Dow Connolly 1933-2016
Shelly Mildred Briggs: 1916-2009
Obituary: Hazel Delight Darpon 1921-2019
January 15, 2006
Susan Dee (Bealer) Ritzenthaler 1945 - 2011

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News