Q & A: Cottonwood Neighborhood Officer Clint Dobrinski

The Cottonwood Police Department has created a Neighborhood Officer Program that divides the city into nine distinct “neighborhoods.”

The objective of the Neighborhood Officer Program is to identify community issues, concerns, problems and crime trends which have long term quality of life issues.

The Neighborhood Officer will act as a liaison between the Police Department, the community, and a variety of city agencies as necessary to address problems and reduce criminal activity.

The Neighborhood Officer responsibilities:

• Take primary “ownership” and identify and address crime issues within their assigned neighborhood.

• Assist with public education, crime prevention, and neighborhood specific problems and help with coordination of other city services.

• Track neighborhood problems and crimes that affect the overall quality of life in a neighborhood and require repeated police response.

You can contact your Neighborhood Officer via email on the Cottonwood Police Department’s web page under “Find Your Neighborhood Officer.”

Cottonwood Officer Clint Dobrinski is assigned to neighborhood CW4, which includes the Cottonwood Ranch and Cottonwood Airport areas.

What steps will you take to learn about the neighborhood to which you are assigned and what will you do to make sure the people in this neighborhood know you?

Officer Dobrinski: Have attended block watch and Association meetings. Regularly patrol the area to stay familiar with it. Often make casual contact with people who are out (usually walking dogs) hand out business cards.

How much time will you be able to invest into interfacing with your assigned neighborhood on a weekly basis? What are your priorities with how you use your time in the neighborhood policing program?

Officer Dobrinski: With current staffing shortages, Neighborhood time has been drastically reduced. I patrol the area at least once per shift and assign extra patrol as needed when issues arise.

What do you want the people and businesses in the neighborhood to which you are assigned to know about you?

Officer Dobrinski: Best contact for me is through email. If it is an emergent matter, please call 911 for other concerns please contact me via email.

What are the most obvious needs you see about the neighborhood to which you are assigned? What is your plan to help this neighborhood meet those needs?

Officer Dobrinski: I am fortunate that my area is rather well organized. My area is simply a matter of maintaining.