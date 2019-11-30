Taking a break on a board
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 4:07 p.m.
Cheryl Juracich was on the way to the Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff on Friday with her boyfriend and son when they got stopped by “too much snow” on Interstate 17 that closed the highway.
They stopped at the Sedona’s Schnebly Hill Road trail-head parking lot to play in the snow while waiting for the road to open. Oak Creek Canyon was also closed for the storm, which brought several inches of snow on Thanksgiving Night and Black Friday. Exact totals were not yet available at this writing.
Most Read
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Warrant active for suspect on fraud and theft charges
- Four Verde Valley locations for free Thanksgiving meals
- Thanksgiving storm to have impact across northern Arizona
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Jimmie Lee Barnhart, 1955-2019
- Verde Valley restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner
- Arizona poll: Wide gap on immigration, gun control between Republicans, Democrats
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: