Taking a break on a board

Cheryl Juracich was on the way to the Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff on Friday with her boyfriend and son when they got stopped by “too much snow” on Interstate 17 that closed the highway.

They stopped at the Sedona’s Schnebly Hill Road trail-head parking lot to play in the snow while waiting for the road to open. Oak Creek Canyon was also closed for the storm, which brought several inches of snow on Thanksgiving Night and Black Friday. Exact totals were not yet available at this writing.