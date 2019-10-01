OFFERS
Camp Verde celebrates Dark Sky festival this coming weekend

Staff report
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 11:47 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Celebrate Camp Verde’s International Dark Sky Community designation from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Camp Verde Community Center and Field, located at 51 S. Hollamon St.

Doors will open at 1:45 p.m. for this free event. Family activities and food trucks throughout the event, as well as a presentation by Lowell Observatory, dark sky art and photography exhibit, the workshop ‘night sky viewing with binoculars,’ stargazing with telescopes, and keynote address, titled Evolution of Galaxies: From the Early Universe until Today. 

Schedule of events coming soon.

For more information about Camp Verde’s International Dark-Sky Association designation, visit: darksky.org/our-work/conservation/idsp/communities.

