Camp Verde council approves rezoning for transitional resident housing

CAMP VERDE – Abide Maternity Home has plans to provide four recreational vehicle spaces for transitional housing.

On Sept. 25, the Camp Verde Town Council voted 6-to-0 to approve the rezoning of a one-acre parcel on Arena Del Loma that allows the 501 (c) (3) Christian organization to place the RV sites on the same property as its maternity home.

Council’s vote, according to Abide CEO Michele Evans, “paves the way for Abide Next Step to move forward in helping single moms in our community reach a point of stable independence.”

“We’re grateful for the Town’s wisdom in addressing the problem of affordable housing by approving Abide’s plan,” Evans said.

Said Melinda Lee, the Town’s planner and addressing official, Abide Maternity “has been a good neighbor.”

“Their rezoning request complies with the general plan,” Lee told council. “This maternity home is in a district that calls for community services.”

Former Yavapai County supervisor and current Camp Verde resident Bill Feldmeier said that Abide Maternity Home is “excited to plug in that last piece of the puzzle, a key component to complete the program.”

“Four sites, that’s all we’re looking for,” said Feldmeier, whom Abide Development Director Patty Zeid called one of Abide’s community supporters.

One Camp Verde resident told council his concern was not about Abide, but that “if Abide outgrows the space and sells, the next people could add more than four spaces.”

“I’m worrying about someone else coming out there and ruining it,” the man said.

Community Development Director Carmen Howard told council that the rezoning, from RS (Residential and Services) to RS-PAD (Residential and Services, Planned Area Development), would be of benefit to the property’s current and future owners. Howard also said that due to the size of the land, “you can’t have a multitude of other RVs.”

“I really don’t think you could put any more than these four” on the property,” Howard told council.

Zeid explained Thursday that prospective transitional residents would purchase their own RV and live on the site for as long as one year.

“For us, this is a logical next step,” Zeid said. “This means they’ve got their lives together.”

In an Aug. 1 letter to Camp Verde Community Development, Evans wrote that the property would have a wall along the south side.

The four RV spots “will be professionally done with a concrete patio approximately 8-foot x 20-foot and a pad of decomposed granite.”

Each site would have its own electrical pedestal, water and sewer connections, the letter also stated.

A common area would have grass, and with a playground area, additional landscaping, and trees for shade.