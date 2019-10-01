OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cheri Wischmeyer named coordinator of Marshal’s first community committee

Cheri Wischmeyer

Cheri Wischmeyer

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 10:42 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Earlier this year, Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley announced plans for a committee that would bridge the community and its law enforcement agency.

Tuesday, the first Marshal’s Community Committee was scheduled to be held. Camp Verde residents Penelope Cook, Cole Dulas, Richard Ellis, Kay Peace, Robert Randolph and Cheri Wischmeyer are the committee’s first members, Rowley said.

“As an appointed member of the committee, you will share in the department’s P.A.C.E. mission with other community volunteers, sworn officers and civilian personnel of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office,” Rowley wrote in a Sept. 23 letter. “Your addition to the committee represents the commitment of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to a better community partnership.”

Rowley also announced in the letter that Wischmeyer will serve as the committee’s first coordinator.

“Cheri has a desire for transparency that I really appreciate,” Rowley said.

Wischmeyer said she sees the committee “as not only an opportunity to improve those relationships, but also to allow the community and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to form a partnership in protecting our town.”

The purpose of the committee, Rowley said, is to improve transparency of the Marshal’s Office.

“We will be reviewing our new accreditation process, including reviewing policy changes,” Rowley said. “Reviewing budgetary items, reviewing efforts to increase partnerships between the Marshal’s Office and the community.”

The committee, Rowley said, is separate from the monthly Coffee with a Cop meetings. Marshal’s Committee meetings are also open to the public.

“I hope that citizens will be encouraged to come to the committee meetings and share their concerns or suggestions,” Wischmeyer said. “It isn’t about being big brother over the Marshal’s Office. It is about being a partner in making Camp Verde a safer place to live and raise our children.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde marshal announces plan for community committee
First CV Marshal’s committee meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday
Commentary: Community committee brings public into the process
Camp Verde council to choose Marshal’s committee members
Setting the pace: Survey to help Camp Verde Marshal’s Office ‘strengthen community partnerships

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News