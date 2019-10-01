Fall 2019 Healthcare Connections
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 2:02 p.m.
- One assault reported; 98 calls for police service, during Thunder Valley Rally weekend
- Commentary: Trump’s actions clearly represent bribery, treason; both are grounds for impeachment
- Lisa Dahl targets VOC for newest restaurant
- More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation
- Shoplifter faces felony charges for less than $10 worth of merchandise
- Expect lane closures, delays on 89A in canyon through fall
- Cottonwood Goodwill ribbon-cutting postponed
- Sedona resident to grow hemp on Old Highway 279
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Sedona woman killed in Beaverhead Flat rollover
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Camp Verde mom arrested for felony DUI with 5-year-old daughter in car
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
