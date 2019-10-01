OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hiker performs CPR on Sedona hiking trail

A local hiker found an unconscious mountain biker on the Chimney Rock Trail on Tuesday morning, called 911, and performed CPR until Sedona Fire and others arrived to carry him down the trail. VVN / Vyto Starinskas

A local hiker found an unconscious mountain biker on the Chimney Rock Trail on Tuesday morning, called 911, and performed CPR until Sedona Fire and others arrived to carry him down the trail. VVN / Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 12:11 p.m.

A local hiker found an unconscious mountain biker on the Chimney Rock Trail on Tuesday morning, called 911, and performed CPR until Sedona Fire and others arrived to carry him down the trail.

Sedona Fire District Battalion Chief Buzz Lechowski said he could not comment on the condition of the mountain biker who was taken to the Sedona Medical Center emergency room by ambulance.

The good Samaritan was a local hiker who helped administer CPR , but did not want to be identified by name in media. The hiker was still talking with police and fire rescue personnel in the parking lot after the ambulance left.

Lechowski said Sedona Fire got called out to a full “Code – Echo Assignment,” which is someone down and unconscious.

Firefighters hiked up to the scene where a local hiker had initiated CPR and called 911, he continued. Se-dona Fire took over CPR, he said, and the paramedics started advanced life-support.

The mountain biker was carried down the trail by a group of Sedona firefighters and police officers to a waiting ambulance.

The middle-aged man — as described by Lechowski — was found while mountain biking on the Chim-ney Rock Trail, which is off the Thunder Mountain Trail Head where an ambulance and police were wait-ing.

“Early 911 activation and early CPR are the keys,” the fire battalion chief said. The hiker “did both.”

Two engines from two stations arrived at the scene because it takes a crew to carry down a person for the trail, he said.

Sedona Police and Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the rescue.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

YCSO Forest Patrol, Sedona Fire rescue injured Bell Rock hiker
Injured hiker rescued from Bear Mountain
Local hiker falls to death from Sedona ridge
Officers save 3 from fire
Help patrol Coconino National Forest; need patrolers for Red Rock Mountain Bike Patrol

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News