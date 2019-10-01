Obituary: Margaret Elleen Farrell

Margaret Elleen Farrell, 78 of Cornville, Arizona, passed away peacefully, due to congestive heart failure on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

She was born in Mills, New Mexico, on Jan. 27, 1941 to the late Lawrence and Annie Mae Linson.

She moved to Arizona in 1995 with her late husband, John, who preceded her in death last December.



Margaret was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother first and foremost.

She wanted nothing more than to take care of her children. She loved to help others, travel, and love on her children and grandchildren.

She was known for being the life of the party and lit up the room with her entrance. She loved to share her wisdom, generosity and kindness.

Her life was a living example to all who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her children, Melanie Vaughn, Marilyn Littleton, Truman White, Jr., Maureen Thomas; her sisters and brothers; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband (John Farrell Jr.); daughter (Mary Elleen Lee); and granddaughter (Kathryn Lynn Gill).



Viewing services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at her newly acquired residence in El Rio De Oro at 325 W. State Route 89A, Lot 64, Cottonwood, Ariz.

Mass and graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic church of Cottonwood, Arizona.

Following the graveside service, please join us in celebrating her life at the home of Dick James and Marilyn Littleton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic church of Cottonwood, Ariz.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.