OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Shirley Ann (Broyles) Hinnen, 1936 - 2019

Shirley Ann (Broyles) Hinnen

Shirley Ann (Broyles) Hinnen

Originally Published: October 1, 2019 11:37 a.m.

Shirley Ann (Broyles) Hinnen was born on March 19, 1936 in Newton, Kansas; the daughter of Kenneth F. and Betty L. (O’Keefe) Broyles.

She graduated from Potwin High School in 1953.

The family moved from Kansas to New Mexico in 1977. She eventually went on to Parks College and graduated with an Associate’s degree in Business Planning.

She married her high school sweetheart in Langendiebach, Germany and then married again on January 21, 1958 when they returned to Kansas.

Shirley enjoyed meeting new people, painting, reading books, traveling, cooking, spending time with their dog Chester, and always enjoying telling stories and laughing while making others smile and laugh with her when she did.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, which includes husband, James E. Hinnen, Cottonwood, Arizona; sons J. Craig Hinnen (spouse: Barbara Hinnen), Albuquerque, New Mexico; Steven G. Hinnen (deceased in 2002); and Robert D. Hinnen (spouse: Ronald J. Virgilio, Jr.), Plainfield, New Jersey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jessica L. Hinnen, Spokane, Washington; Seth J. Hinnen, Spokane; Cameron Hinnen, Malichi Roybal, Spokane; Vincent Morgan, Spokane; Shirley’s siblings, Robert E. Broyles, Albuquerque;, James K. Broyles, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Daniel L. Broyles, Bel Air, Kansas; Donna J. Whiteside, El Dorado, Kansas; Marilyn S. Coats, Potwin, Kansas.

Shirley passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

There will be a Visitation on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Carlson Colonial Funeral Home, 200 South Star Street, El Dorado, Kansas.

The funeral was to be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Potwin Christian Church, 224 Violet, Potwin, Kansas.

Memorial contributions and flowers may be directed in her name to the Potwin Christian Church.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kathleen L. Becker 1936 - 2010
Charlotte Jean Perkins 1930 - 2011
Faith Turner 1918 - 2010
Obituary: Betty Ann Harbeson July 5, 1950 - August 15, 2019
Obituary: Betty Vivian Coe

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News