Bommersbach to speak at next Brown Bag Brain Buzz

CLARKDALE – OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, will host Jana Bommersbach in its next Brown Bag Brain Buzz.

Bommersbach, author of the book “A Stolen Life: The Debra Milke Story,” will be in the snack bar of The Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus’s Building F from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Location is 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

The Arizona Press Club honored Bommersbach lifetime of achievement with the Distinguished Service Award. The Society of Professional Journalists inducted her into the Order of the Silver Key as an inspiration to the state’s media community.

Bommersbach has been Arizona Journalist of the Year and twice was recognized as the nation’s top city magazine columnist.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers academic, not-for-credit programs for adults 50 years old or older at program sites at Verde Valley Campus, Sedona Center, and Camp Verde Library.

OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley is a program of the Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College. Fall Term starts Oct. 7 and we are accepting registrations now until Oct. 25.

For information about OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley, contact Linda Shook, Associate Dean Sedona Center and OLLI Director Sedona/Verde Valley, at the OLLI office, 928-649-4275, ollisv@yc.edu or visit the website at yc.edu/ollisedonaverde.