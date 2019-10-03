Camp Verde marshal receives $287K in surplus equipment

CAMP VERDE – In the past two months, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has received approximately $287,000 in military surplus equipment.

For a $200 annual subscription, plus shipping, participation in the U.S. Government and Law Enforcement Support Office’s Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office program makes for a pretty good deal, Dep. Paul Rotzler said.

At the Sept. 25 Camp Verde Town Council meeting, Dep. Rotzler and Marshal Corey Rowley talked about the various items the Marshal’s Office received that have “saved the town a large amount of money they otherwise may have spent to purchase these items for normal police functions or to respond to emergencies.”

The highest valued item the Marshal’s Office received from the re-utilization program is an $80K 1988 Case MC1150E bulldozer, which Rotzler said could be used for emergency situations such as flooding or fires.

The Marshal’s Office also received a $47K 1993 Ford F700 box truck that will become the Marshal’s new command vehicle, as well as eight semi-automatic patrol rifles, 17-night vision goggles, five-night vision headsets, 400 protective coverall suits, 10 handguns and a portable field desk.

Although the equipment of varying conditions is available through the re-utilization program, Dep. Rotzler told council that the Marshal’s Office “typically only take[s] equipment that has an A or a B grade.”

“We’re trying to stick to like-new equipment so there’s minimal cost in getting it running,” he said.

Marshal Rowley also told council that Rotzler has led the department’s efforts to acquire the surplus equipment.

“It takes a lot of research,” Rowley said. “The Law Enforcement Support Office, which originated in 1997, awards excess Department of Defense property that might otherwise be destroyed to law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Available equipment includes clothing and office supplies, tools and rescue equipment, vehicles, rifles, and other small arms to the more than 8,000 law enforcement agencies who are enrolled in program.

For 12 months after acquisition, the equipment’s primary user must be the Marshal’s Office, Rowley said. “But the town can use the equipment as well.”

The Marshal’s Office is also looking for a water truck, trac hoe, large mowers, generator and portable restroom facilities, Rotzler said.

“We’re always looking for more equipment,” Rotzler said. “Just about anything the government has, you can get.”

