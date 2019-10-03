Camp Verde seeks $59K grant for 6.4-mile loop trail

CAMP VERDE — With its 6-to-0 vote Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council told its director of Economic Development that he can apply for a $59,100 grant to build a 6.4-mile loop trail.

The network of trails, according to Economic Development Director Steve Ayers, would connect the town’s sports complex and equestrian center to the Whites area of the Coconino National Forest.

In council’s Sept. 25 agenda packet, Ayers explained that the grant would pay to convert 3.9 miles of trail from road to trail, construct 2.5 miles of new trail, and decommission and rehabilitate one-half mile of old trail.

The conversion of the 3.9 miles of trail “would shrink the existing roadbed and would provide a more traditional trail experience once converted,” according to the agenda packet’s loop trail proposal.

The new portion of the trail would require a 24-inch trail surface that would contour with the landscape to ensure it is low maintenance.

Three technical switchbacks would also need to be constructed, the proposal stated, because the “northern part of the loop descends into a steep canyon and requires heavy rock work to build a sustainable trail alignment.”

More than $57,000 of the grant would cover labor, which would include an eight-person ACE crew for eight weeks at $6,000 per week, and US Forest Service staff for eight weeks at a total of $9,600.

The grant would also cover vehicle and pedestrian gates at three locations, a $1,500 total.

The town’s Economic Development Department does not anticipate the town being responsible for matching cash, the agenda packet stated.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42