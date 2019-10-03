OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde seeks $59K grant for 6.4-mile loop trail

The Town of Camp Verde will apply for a grant to build a 6.4-mile loop trail that would connect the town’s sports complex and equestrian center to the Whites area of the Coconino National Forest. Courtesy of Town of Camp Verde

The Town of Camp Verde will apply for a grant to build a 6.4-mile loop trail that would connect the town’s sports complex and equestrian center to the Whites area of the Coconino National Forest. Courtesy of Town of Camp Verde

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 11:31 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — With its 6-to-0 vote Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council told its director of Economic Development that he can apply for a $59,100 grant to build a 6.4-mile loop trail.

The network of trails, according to Economic Development Director Steve Ayers, would connect the town’s sports complex and equestrian center to the Whites area of the Coconino National Forest.

In council’s Sept. 25 agenda packet, Ayers explained that the grant would pay to convert 3.9 miles of trail from road to trail, construct 2.5 miles of new trail, and decommission and rehabilitate one-half mile of old trail.

The conversion of the 3.9 miles of trail “would shrink the existing roadbed and would provide a more traditional trail experience once converted,” according to the agenda packet’s loop trail proposal.

The new portion of the trail would require a 24-inch trail surface that would contour with the landscape to ensure it is low maintenance.

Three technical switchbacks would also need to be constructed, the proposal stated, because the “northern part of the loop descends into a steep canyon and requires heavy rock work to build a sustainable trail alignment.”

More than $57,000 of the grant would cover labor, which would include an eight-person ACE crew for eight weeks at $6,000 per week, and US Forest Service staff for eight weeks at a total of $9,600.

The grant would also cover vehicle and pedestrian gates at three locations, a $1,500 total.

The town’s Economic Development Department does not anticipate the town being responsible for matching cash, the agenda packet stated.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde likely choice for motorized trail grant
Camp Verde could develop trailhead for Ryal Canyon Trail
Forest Service, county forge path on trails system for Bridgeport, Cornville
Western Gateway: Extensive 27-mile trail system for hikers, equestrians, trail runners, mountain bikers
New job title for Sebra Choe?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News