OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarktoberfest adoption event Saturday

VVN file photo

VVN file photo

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 12:16 p.m.

CLARKDALE — The organization Pets Return Home is hosting the sixth annual Clarktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 p.m. 9 p.m. This is Clarkdale’s unique event: a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden that includes a dog adoption event.

See clarktoberfest.com for a full list of events and items, including food, drink, music and activities for both children and adults. There will be a bounce house. There is a link on the website to sign up for the $20-per-team cornhole tournament.

There will be dogs and puppies rescued from all sorts of situations. Pets Return Home works with every dog to overcome behavior and medical issues by giving them a safe place where they are socializing with the other dogs. For more information, go to petsreturnhome.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

5 things you can do in the Verde Valley Saturday
Business alliance hosts first Clarktoberfest
A Second Chance: Dozens of rescued wolf dogs arrive in Clarkdale (with video)
Verde News Update
Letter: Thank you for making Clarktoberfest a big success

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News