Clarktoberfest adoption event Saturday
CLARKDALE — The organization Pets Return Home is hosting the sixth annual Clarktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 p.m. 9 p.m. This is Clarkdale’s unique event: a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden that includes a dog adoption event.
See clarktoberfest.com for a full list of events and items, including food, drink, music and activities for both children and adults. There will be a bounce house. There is a link on the website to sign up for the $20-per-team cornhole tournament.
There will be dogs and puppies rescued from all sorts of situations. Pets Return Home works with every dog to overcome behavior and medical issues by giving them a safe place where they are socializing with the other dogs. For more information, go to petsreturnhome.org.
