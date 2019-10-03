Huey, Lewis make news on YAN board
Nation’s new chair, vice-chair to be joined on tribal council by Pacheco, Shirley
CAMP VERDE – At 5 p.m. Friday, Jon Huey will officially become the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s tribal council chairperson. He also will officially resign as chief of the Nation’s police department.
The Sept. 21 election of Huey, Vice Chairperson Tanya Lewis and tribal council members Ricardo Pacheco and Apphia Shirley will become official at the Oct. 4 inauguration in Cliff Castle Casino Hotel’s Gathering Ballroom.
Huey, who has served with the Yavapai-Apache Police Department since 2002, received 299 votes to challenger Genevieve Datsi’s 196 votes. Huey replaced Chairwoman Jane Russell-Winiecki, who chose to not run again for election.
Chief of the Nation’s police department since November 2015, Huey said Wednesday that the Nation is looking for his replacement. That job posting is at yavapai-apache.org/administration/employment.
Datsi, who had served on the Nation’s tribal council since 2017, was required to resign her council seat to run for chairperson.
Lewis, who defeated Marquez by one vote – 246-to-245 – will replace Vice Chairman Larry Jackson Sr., who also did not seek reelection. Currently, Lewis is the Nation’s executive administrative assistant for the executive office.
For seats on the tribal council, Pacheco and Shirley received 241 and 190 votes, respectively. Their closest challenger was onetime Tribal Council Chairperson Thomas Beauty, with 137 votes.
Election results, as well as a copy of the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s constitution, can be found at yavapai-apache.org.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42
