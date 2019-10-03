Letter: Impeachment only about undoing an election decided by voters

Editor: I don’t know about you, but I’m disgusted and tired of watching what’s happening in Washington.

There are some serious issues facing our country, such as immigration, pro-life/pro-choice, gun control, involvement in mid-East problems, and climate change.

Instead of working on a consensus for these issues, our Congress is fixated on impeachment. It’s not about ferreting out a corrupt President. We’ve had those before, and people chose to look the other way.

No, it’s about undoing an election that took place years ago. Our country’s survival is at risk in a world full of deadly serious opponents, while we are being led by some immature clowns who need to focus on our future.

An election is in the near future. Let the people choose the least corrupt candidate.

Jerry Joels, Cottonwood