Fri, Oct. 04
Letter: Tracking system needed for teachers dismissed for sexual misconduct

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 12:20 p.m.

Editor:

Some Arizona legislators want you to think that Arizona’s sex-ed curriculum is forced on students and their parents. However, the local school boards select the curriculum and parents have the choice to opt-in or opt-out.

If Bower and Allen are so concerned that school children will become victims of sexual abuse, then why not address the very real problem of the sexual misconduct of teachers by passing a bill in the next session that gives the AZ Board of Education the authority to investigate and discipline any teacher who has been dismissed for predatory behavior.

Currently, there is no state wide system in place to track these teachers who move from school to school with impunity.

Plus, an appropriate, scientifically based sex-ed curriculum would help children recognize a sexual predator.

Carolyn Kavanagh, Sedona

News