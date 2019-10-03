Pets Return Home to be showcased during Walkin’ on Main event

COTTONWOOD – Join Pets Return Home at the 10th annual Walkin’ on Main in Cottonwood Nov. 9.

This a free, family-friendly event will have local art, wine, a car show, music and fun activities in celebration of Historic SR 89A and the Verde Valley.

Come meet your potential new best friend. All of our animals are last chance dogs or puppies, rescued from all sorts of situations.

Pets Return Home works with every dog to overcome behavior and medical issues by giving them a safe place where they are socializing with a pack of the other dogs, getting the proper exercise from hiking, swimming, or playing and getting tons of love from volunteers. Come see these wonderful dogs.

Pets Return Home is in need of volunteers for this event, so sign up today at petsreturnhome.org/volunteer.

Can’t make the event, but want to help? Consider donating to cover food, medication, vet visits and training? $10 or more many will help all of these guys and gals get taken home much sooner.

Donate to save a life at bit.ly/2KlD5wf.