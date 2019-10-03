Resonate music, art, yoga and empowerment festival

CAMP VERDE – This year’s Resonate Festival will be held Oct. 11-13 at Jackpot Ranch in Camp Verde.

More than 150 music and dance performances, presentations, yoga classes and activities for all ages. See the full schedule at resonatefest.com/schedule.

Enjoy performances and a variety of music from internationally known artists such as Desert Dwellers, Random Rab, Liquid Bloom, Poranguí, Yaima, Bluetech, ATYYA and Mad Hallelujah.

The extended holiday weekend will also include a celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day featuring Native Tribal Leaders offering presentations and cultural traditions.

Anyone in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in various styles of yoga, inspiring workshops, ecstatic dance, healing arts, and high-vibe entertainment.

The festival venue is a gorgeous 72-acre private ranch located in Camp Verde, about 1.5 hours north of Phoenix.

This high desert oasis features lush vegetation, vast lawn areas, trees, hammocks, a beautiful gazebo, fountains, sculptures, tipis, fire pits, and plenty of open space for outdoor activities, art installations, and on-site camping.

Food trucks and vendors will be available throughout the 3-day event. Ranch amenities include several structures and comfortable accommodations, RV hookups, a large indoor facility for workshops and presentations, ponds with paddle boating, a sports court, playground, a tree house, stables, horses, miniature ponies, and a petting zoo with pigs, chickens, goats, llamas, and deer.

Resonate Festival is family-friendly and will offer a Kids Village with fun activities for all ages. Kids (11-years old and younger) are free to attend the event and a discounted rate is available for teens (12 to 17-years old).

Adults 18+ have the option to purchase a 2 or 3-day pass, which includes parking and tent camping. Single day tickets are also available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Event details and tickets at: resonatefest.com.