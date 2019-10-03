OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Resonate music, art, yoga and empowerment festival

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 12:18 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – This year’s Resonate Festival will be held Oct. 11-13 at Jackpot Ranch in Camp Verde.

More than 150 music and dance performances, presentations, yoga classes and activities for all ages. See the full schedule at resonatefest.com/schedule.

Enjoy performances and a variety of music from internationally known artists such as Desert Dwellers, Random Rab, Liquid Bloom, Poranguí, Yaima, Bluetech, ATYYA and Mad Hallelujah.

The extended holiday weekend will also include a celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day featuring Native Tribal Leaders offering presentations and cultural traditions.

Anyone in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in various styles of yoga, inspiring workshops, ecstatic dance, healing arts, and high-vibe entertainment.

The festival venue is a gorgeous 72-acre private ranch located in Camp Verde, about 1.5 hours north of Phoenix.

This high desert oasis features lush vegetation, vast lawn areas, trees, hammocks, a beautiful gazebo, fountains, sculptures, tipis, fire pits, and plenty of open space for outdoor activities, art installations, and on-site camping.

Food trucks and vendors will be available throughout the 3-day event. Ranch amenities include several structures and comfortable accommodations, RV hookups, a large indoor facility for workshops and presentations, ponds with paddle boating, a sports court, playground, a tree house, stables, horses, miniature ponies, and a petting zoo with pigs, chickens, goats, llamas, and deer.

Resonate Festival is family-friendly and will offer a Kids Village with fun activities for all ages. Kids (11-years old and younger) are free to attend the event and a discounted rate is available for teens (12 to 17-years old).

Adults 18+ have the option to purchase a 2 or 3-day pass, which includes parking and tent camping. Single day tickets are also available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Event details and tickets at: resonatefest.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sedona Yoga Festival returns for seventh year with something for everyone
Sedona/Verde Valley Spring Planting Festival March 14-22
Verde Valley Fall Festival selects bands for 3-day fest
Sedona/Verde Valley Spring Planting Festival March 14-22
3rd Yoga Festival brings 'sacred space' vibe back to Red Rock Country

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News