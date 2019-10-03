OFFERS
Sheridan Fire area closure extended to Oct. 24

The Sheridan Fire, burning in an area about 23 miles northwest of the town of Prescott in Prescott National Forest, has grown to more than 15,000 acres. Courtesy of Prescott National Forest

The Sheridan Fire, burning in an area about 23 miles northwest of the town of Prescott in Prescott National Forest, has grown to more than 15,000 acres. Courtesy of Prescott National Forest

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 12:14 p.m.

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – The Sheridan Fire area closure will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Oct. 24, the Prescott National Forest announced Tuesday.

Now 87% contained, the Sheridan Fire is in monitor status, the Prescott National Forest said Tuesday in a news release. However, potential hazards still exist in the fire area.

“Risks in recently burned areas include burned-out stump holes, unstable terrain, falling trees or limbs, and the potential for washed-out roads and trails after a significant rain event,” the news release stated.

The extension will also allow the Prescott National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team time to finish their assessment of the impacts of the Sheridan Fire, the release stated.

The BAER program is designed to identify and manage potential risks to resources on National Forest System lands and lessen these threats through appropriate emergency actions to protect human life and safety, property, and critical natural or cultural resources, the release stated.

This assessment will determine and prioritize work within the fire area; followed by modeling and analyzing data before completing a report that will be given to Forest Service officials.

Closure

County Road 68, Camp Wood Road, is now open.

All areas north of County Road are open with the exception of a small area adjacent to Forest Service Roads 95 and 9821B (see map).

The area south of County Road 68 remain closed. The current closure area map and detailed description are available on the Prescott National Forest website.

For more information, visit the Prescott National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/prescott, or call the Chino Valley Ranger District at 928-777-2200.

-- Information provided by Prescott National Forest

